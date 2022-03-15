India need not worry: Dr Agrawal on China COVID surge

Over 50 million people in china are back under a lock down or a partial lockdown after COVID-19 cases hit the highest level in 2 years. The Shenzhen is also shut down which could adversely impact the global supply chain. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Anurag Agrawal, Director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology said India need not worry, it just finished a large Omicron wave and he don’t see any particular reason that India should have another wave by the variants that are currently circulating.

51 million people in China are either living under a total or partial lockdown as covid-19 cases hit the highest level in 2 years. On the 13th of March, China reported more than 2,100 cases which was a record high. While this pales in comparison to daily cases reported by other countries, it's worth pointing out that china is adopting a strict "zero-COVID" strategy.

It's not just China many countries around the world are reporting a spike in COVID-19 infections. South Korea is reporting over 3 lakh daily cases. Vietnam is reporting over 1.5 lakh cases. Germany is reporting over 1 lakh infections in the last 24 hours. Even the United States is starting to see a spike with 17,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

Should India be concerned? CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anurag Agrawal, Director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology.

Dr Agrawal said, “I do not think there is any reason for India to worry. If you look at the entire global situation, you can simplify it by saying any place that has not already had an Omicron wave is going to happen, because Omicron is able to evade immunity, whether through prior infections or through vaccines in terms of creating infections.”

He added, “India, on the other hand, has just finished a large Omicron wave, BA.2 the variant that everybody is talking about was the predominant variant in India for this wave. I don't see any particular reason that we should have another wave by the variants that are currently circulating.”

