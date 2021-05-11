India COVID update: Maharashtra at 37236 cases; Mumbai down to 1794

VIDEOS

Updated : May 11, 2021 09:36:35 IST

The total cases, as of May 10, have risen by 3.66 lakh, deaths at 3,754 compared to 4.03 lakh on May 9.

In Maharashtra, cases have come down to 37,236 compared to 48,401 on May 9. Mumbai reported 1,794 cases on May 10 compared to 2,403, a day before.

There is positive news from Delhi, on May 10 cases stood at 12,651 compared to 13,336 the previous day.

Also, India’s cumulative vaccine coverage has exceeded 17.26 crore doses. More than 5 lakh beneficiaries within the 18-44 years age category were vaccinated till 8 pm on May 10 and more than 24 lakh vaccine doses were administered as of 8 pm on May 10.

