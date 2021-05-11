  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Healthcare

India COVID update: Maharashtra at 37236 cases; Mumbai down to 1794

Updated : May 11, 2021 09:36:35 IST

The total cases, as of May 10, have risen by 3.66 lakh, deaths at 3,754 compared to 4.03 lakh on May 9.

In Maharashtra, cases have come down to 37,236 compared to 48,401 on May 9. Mumbai reported 1,794 cases on May 10 compared to 2,403, a day before.

There is positive news from Delhi, on May 10 cases stood at 12,651 compared to 13,336 the previous day.

Also, India’s cumulative vaccine coverage has exceeded 17.26 crore doses. More than 5 lakh beneficiaries within the 18-44 years age category were vaccinated till 8 pm on May 10 and more than 24 lakh vaccine doses were administered as of 8 pm on May 10.

For more details, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement