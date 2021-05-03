India COVID cases spike; 15.68 crore vaccine doses administered

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : May 03, 2021 12:14:27 IST

On Saturday, May 1, India recorded the biggest single-day rise of 4.02 lakh and fatalities stood at 3,523. As of May 2, the total cases were up by 3.92 lakh and deaths at 3,689, which is one of the highest figures that we have seen.

For Maharashtra, encouraging figures, for May 1 it stood at 63,282 fresh cases and for May 2 it stood at 56,647. For Mumbai, on May 1, 3,908 cases and on May 2 it came down to 3,672 cases.

In terms of Delhi, on May 1, 25,219 cases and came down to 20,394 on May 2.

Vaccination, as of Sunday morning 15.68 crore people have been vaccinated so far and 18.26 lakh people vaccinated on Saturday. 84,599 in the age group of 18-44 got their first shot of the COVID vaccine on May 1.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.