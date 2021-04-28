India COVID cases spike; 14.77 crore vaccine doses administered

VIDEOS

April 28, 2021

India has once again recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 tally across the world as it has reported 3,60,960 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. India has registered a record number of fatalities, 3,293, in a day taking the death toll above 2 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 percent, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 66,358 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 895 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085 and the toll to 66,179, the state health department said. Mumbai recorded 3,999 new cases and 59 deaths, raising the overall tally to 6,35,483 and the toll to 12,920.

On the other hand, more than 24 lakh vaccine doses have been given till 8 pm on Tuesday. The cumulative vaccine coverage stands at more than 14.77 crore doses.

