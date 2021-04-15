India COVID cases hit record 2 lakh/day; here's a ready reckoner

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : April 15, 2021 11:50 AM IST

The total cases have increased by nearly 2 lakh, active by more than 1 lakh and the total case rise has been 1.84 lakh. The total COVID-19 cases currently are at 1.39 crore.

As of April 14, 2021, at 7 am, 26.46 lakh vaccination doses were given in the last 24 hours, which is expected to be the lowest in the 9 days. However, vaccination as a whole in India has crossed 11 crore and a total of 11.1 crore vaccination doses have been given. Total of 9.73 crore has received their first dose. 1.38 crore have received their second dose.

Maharashtra comprises around 9.6 percent of the total doses received.

In terms of vaccines, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has told that Sputnik V’s Indian rollout will be in later April or early May. Serum Institute of India is planning to increase capacity to 100 million versus 70 million doses per month.

According to sources, Bharat Biotech is also planning to increase capacity from the current 40 lakh doses per month as well.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.