India COVID cases: Experts discuss surge in testing and hospital occupancy

Updated : March 25, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Diagnostic companies have seen a strong surge in COVID-19 testing in the past week to 10 days in Maharashtra in particular. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Abhay Soi, CMD of Max Healthcare Institute Limited spoke about the rise in COVID-19 occupancies in hospitals and Anand K, CEO of SRL Diagnostics spoke about surge in COVID-19 testing.

India recorded more than 50K fresh coronavirus cases on March 24--the highest in more than five months—taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to nearly 1.18 crore, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Soi said that there is not much of a reduction in non-COVID surgeries, but that COVID-19 occupancy has doubled in the past 7-8 days.

“Last time, it (fall in non-COVID surgeries) had perhaps a lot more to do with the fear of COVID and lockdown – that-at this point of time seems a bit abated. However, COVID-19 occupancy has doubled in the past 7-8 days,” he said.

On vaccination, Soi said, “We are operating at 30-35 percent of capacity when it comes to vaccinations and we expect it to increase April 1 onwards.”

Meanwhile, Anand K said that COVID testing has increased compared to February or early March.

“As far as SRL is concerned, we were doing about 8,000-10,000 tests per day which has now risen to around 16,000 tests per day. Specifically about Maharashtra, we were doing about 3,000 tests per day in early March and last week of February whereas currently it has gone up to about 8,000-9,000 tests per day,” he said.

