India COVID-19 update: Maharashtra registers 57,640; Mumbai at 3,879

Updated : May 06, 2021 08:59:53 IST

India has added 3.82 lakh cases of coronavirus in a single day, the highest seen in the past three days and daily deaths at 3,780, according to the latest data on May 5, Wednesday.

Maharashtra added 57,640 new cases on Wednesday compared to 51,880 cases on the previous day on Tuesday.

For Mumbai, the numbers had fallen on May 4 to 2,554 but stand at 3,879 on May 5.

For national capital Delhi, on May 3, it came in at 18,043 cases and on May 4, it rose to 20,960 cases.

On COVID-19 vaccination as of Wednesday evening, India’s cumulative vaccine coverage has exceeded 16.24 crore and more than 3.2 lakh beneficiaries between the 18 and 44 age group have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening and more than 18.9 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

