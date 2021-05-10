India COVID-19 count: Steep fall in Delhi; Mumbai registers 2403 cases

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : May 10, 2021 08:52:56 IST

On May 9, Sunday, there was a total addition of 4.03 lakh COVID-19 cases and deaths stood at 4,092 compared to 4.01 lakh in terms of total addition with deaths at 4,187 on May 8.

In Maharashtra, the cases were around 48,401 compared to 53,605 a day before. Cases in Mumbai came down at 2,403 on May 9 as compared to 2,678 cases on May 8.

National capital Delhi saw the steepest fall on May 9 as the reported numbers stood at 13,336 compared to 17,364 on May 8.

In terms of vaccination on May 9, a single-day vaccination tally above 20 lakh was reported for the third straight day and 20.23 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours as of Sunday morning compared to 22.97 lakh previously.

For more details, watch the video.