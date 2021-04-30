  • SENSEX
India COVID-19 cases spike; over 15 crore vaccine doses administered

Updated : April 30, 2021 08:55:31 IST

India had reported a record rise in COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The country had added 3.79 lakh cases in the last 24 hours and 3,645 fatalities.

For Maharashtra, fresh cases stood at 66,159 on Thursday compared to 63,301 on the previous day. Mumbai had 4,192 cases compared to 4,966 cases on April 28.

For Delhi, fresh cases stood at 24,235 on Thursday compared to 25,986 on Wednesday.

As many as 20.84 lakh vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Thursday and the total vaccine coverage stood at 15.21 crore.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.
