India could see mild COVID wave in January-February: Poly Medicure

Himanshu Baid, managing director of Poly Medicure, on Thursday, said that India could see a mild COVID-19 wave in January-February.

However, India is much better prepared for the wave, he said.

The company is a key manufacturer of several COVID related products such as face shields, face masks etc. It also manufactures syringes for vaccinations.

Talking about raw materials, Baid said, plastic has seen a price increase of 50 percent but should normalize by Q1 of FY23.

