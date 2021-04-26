India adds over 10 lakh COVID cases in past 3 days; here's a state-wise analysis of the pandemic

VIDEOS

Updated : April 26, 2021 11:35:24 IST

India has added more than 10 lakh COVID-19 cases in the past three days, with single-day infections hitting an all-time high of over 3.5 lakhs in the past 24 hours. This has led to active cases crossing the 28 lakh mark.

The death toll too has seen a record increase of 2,800 in the past 24 hours. Ten states including Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh account for 80 percent of the new casualties.

India vaccinated 9.95 lakh beneficiaries today, the lowest tally since the of March 29. As the vaccination drive completes 100 days, the cumulative vaccine coverage stands at 14.2 crore -- out of these, around 12 crore people have only received a single shot.

As infections continue to soar at a record speed, Centre has warned states that the existing healthcare infrastructure may not be sufficient to cope with this kind of surge. It has asked states and Union Territories to take intense action and local containment measures in areas with more than 10 percent positivity rate. It has also suggested that local containment may be undertaken for a period of 14 days for breaking the chain of transmission in these areas.

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla takes a deep dive into the COVID details across the states.