Updated : May 21, 2021 22:06:48 IST

Top economists at International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Gita Gopinath have proposed a $50 billion COVID relief plan targeting vaccination for 40 percent of the world's population by the end of the year.

The paper highlights that there is no durable end to the economic crisis without an end to the health crisis. Ritu Singh gets the key highlights of the proposals.