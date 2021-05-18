ICMR dropping plasma therapy from COVID protocol should get more publicity: Dr Priya Sampathkumar

VIDEOS

May 18, 2021

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) - has released its latest treatment and management guidelines for COVID. And the big highlight is the removal of plasma therapy from the clinical management of the disease.

The decision follows a meeting between the ICMR and the National COVID Task Force where members were in favour of removing the use of plasma therapy citing ineffectiveness and inappropriate use.

In fact, prior to that meeting, several clinicians had written to the principal scientific advisor cautioning against the irrational and non-scientific use of plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dr Priya Sampathkumar, Infectious Diseases Expert at Mayo Clinic, USA said, "Right now the medical community in India is overwhelmed just with taking care of patients. I am not sure how much publicity they plan to do in regards to the changed ICMR guidelines because the change went out very quietly. So, we rely on the news media to get the word out to lay people that plasma is not necessary, plasma is not helpful and so they can stop looking and putting out urgent pleas for it. Hopefully this is will ease the burden on blood banks and allow them to get back to collecting platelets and blood that is life saving for other conditions than COVID."