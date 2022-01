Mini

Molnupiravir has serious safety concerns, not a part of National Task Force treatment says ICMR DG Balram Bhargava. However, 13 pharma cos got EUA approval in India and Dr. Reddy's & Aurobindo Pharma have already launched the drug. Timsy Jaipuria gets you the chronology as to what happened over the last 2 months, when it comes to how the drug became a part of the treatment globally.