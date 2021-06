VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : June 11, 2021 15:34:49 IST

Even as lakhs of Indians get vaccinated against COVID-19 every day, the question is what about those with special needs?

In Gurugram, it began with a 15-year-old girl after she wrote to the Prime Minister's Office urging them to arrange vaccination camps for the differently-abled including her brother.

Soon enough the local health department and a mall came together and 100 people with special needs were given shots.