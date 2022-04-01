Hospitals under CCI scanner: Total cost, margin should be considered before capping prices, says HealthCare Global

Big hospital chains have come under the CCI scanner over inflated prices of medicines and medical devices. Network18’s MoneyControl has exclusively learnt that CCI has demanded answers from Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals.

The CCI action comes after an elaborate investigation that began in 2018.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, BS Ajai Kumar, Chairman & CEO of HealthCare Global Enterprises said patients should look at bundled service cost and not individual products.

He said total cost and margin should be considered before capping the prices.

