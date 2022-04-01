Hospital chains including Max Healthcare, Fortis face CCI scrutiny over inflated prices

The Competition Commission of India has sought an explanation from three hospital chains -- Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals -- asking them how they fix prices of medicines and medical devices. If the CCI is not satisfied with their answers, these hospital chains could face penalties.

Big hospital chains have come under the Competition Commission of India (CCI) scanner over inflated prices.

The Competition Commission of India has sought an explanation from three hospital chains -- Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals -- asking them how they fix prices of medicines and medical devices. If the CCI is not satisfied with their answers, these hospital chains could face penalties.

CCI action comes after an elaborate investigation. The development is important as hospitals are not regulated in India and patients frequently complain about expensive medicines and services by hospitals. The CCI actions could finally help contain the high drug prices in India.

Watch the accompanying video of Moneycontrol's Binoy Prabhakar for more details.