Here's why coronavirus cases are touching 3 lakh daily mark in India

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 23, 2021 11:53:31 IST

India is witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with over 3,00,000 being reported over the past couple of days. The highest cases reported was on April 22, which is the highest single-day spike in the world.

India has overtaken the US, Turkey and Brazil by a mile and the death toll is the highest at 2,256 compared to 2,070 deaths in Brazil. These numbers are much higher than the 896 deaths reported in the US, which is third on the list.

The double-mutant strain of the virus in India and fears of a new triple-mutant strain have led to over nine countries restricting travel from India.

So can just these factors be attributed to the spiraling of COVID-19 in India? CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra spoke to John Nicholls, Department - Pathology University of Hong Kong; Lawrence Young, Department - Biomedical Sciences at Warwick University; Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, Assistant Professor at MUSC and Scott Clement, Polling Director at The Washington Post to find why cases are rising rapidly in India.