Here's how to select right health insurance plan

Updated : April 07, 2021 04:58 PM IST

When you insure your health, you secure a healthy mind, body and bank balance, that let you live your life to the fullest. On the occasion of World Health Day, CNBC-TV18 launched a special campaign - 'My Smile My Insurance - Say Yes to Health'.

A smart health insurance plan can help you meet all your life goals, avail of tax advantages and get the coverage your health deserves. To decode how one should select the right health insurance plan, Surabhi Upadhyay spoke to Amit Chhabra, head of health insurance at Policybazaar.com.

