Here's how IT industry is fighting COVID-19 pandemic

Updated : May 20, 2021 18:28:29 IST

India's IT Industry has managed to maintain business continuity during the second wave of the pandemic. Working from home is not an alien concept anymore. The learnings from the first wave have enabled most companies to build a robust risk management strategy. But, it has been a stressful period to say the least. Companies are yet to fully vaccinate all of their employees.

Speaking to MoneyControl, Infosys has said 11,000 employees and dependents have been inoculated so far.

Infosys says it needs 1.6 million vaccine doses to cover all its staff and their dependents and the company is unable to strike a deal with any global vaccine maker so far for supplies. So what's the way forward for India's tech industry? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Managing Editor Shereen Bhan spoke to UB Pravin Rao, COO of Infosys; Keshav Murugesh, CEO of WNS and Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM.

Watch video for more.
