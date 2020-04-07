Here's how Delhi govt plans to scale up its fight against the coronavirus pandemic

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 07, 2020 08:02 PM IST

The Delhi government has come up with a five-point plan to tackle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital. This plan takes a leaf from South Korea's playbook and involves a massive scaling up of testing operations.

The state has placed an order for 100,000 rapid testing kits that will be used in clusters like Nizamuddin and Dilshad Gardens which have registered a spike in the number of positive coronavirus cases.

The government is also pressing ahead with large-scale tracing, tracking and treatment to contain the outbreak.

All this, along with the other special welfare schemes announced by the government during this ongoing crisis, is taking a toll on the state's finances. The state has already written to the finance minister requesting that pending goods and services tax (GST) dues be released immediately.

The national capital was also not happy that it has not received any of the Rs 17,000 crore released by the centre to states as part of its first instalment towards the State Disaster Relief Fund, or SDRF.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, to understand how the state government plans to scale up its fight against the outbreak and what strategy it is looking at when it comes to lifting the ongoing 21-day lockdown after April 14.