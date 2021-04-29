Here's a state-wise analysis of COVID-19 crisis

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 29, 2021 06:18:05 IST

India has recorded more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for a week now. Yesterday's case addition was nearly 4 lakh.

Since April 15, India has reported more than 2 lakh cases every day with large parts of the country battling a shortage of hospitals beds, oxygen and essential medicines.

Nearly 3 lakh people recovered yesterday, which meant over 1 lakh infections were added to the active cases. With this, active cases in the country has crossed 3 million. The daily death toll hit a record high of over 3,600. More than 2 lakh people have died of COVID-19 so far, according to the union health ministry's official count.

Archana Shukla analyses the situation across different states.