Here’s a roundup of India’s COVID-19 cases; single-day vaccination numbers rise

Updated : May 07, 2021 09:07:14 IST

India registered the biggest single-day rise of 4.12 lakh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while fatalities also saw the biggest single-day rise of 3,980.

Maharashtra reported as many as 62,194 cases on May 6 compared to 57,640 cases on May 5.

Mumbai did better on May 6 with 3,056 cases as compared to 3,879 cases on May 5.

National Capital Delhi, as of 4 pm on May 6, had around 19,133 cases in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination, as of 8 pm on May 6, India administered nearly 22.98 lakh vaccine doses. The total vaccine doses so far stand at around 16.48 crore and 2.2 lakh beneficiaries in the age group between 18 and 44 received their first COVID-19 dose.

