Here's a look at India's journey to 1 billion COVID vaccine milestone

India on Thursday created history by administering 100 crore vaccine doses against the COVID-19 pandemic. The target was achieved in 278 days. The country achieved the target of the first 25 crore doses in 151 days, the next 25 crore doses in 58 days, another 25 crore doses in 36 days.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla gets a report card on the vaccine achievement and the best and worst performing states.

