Here's a look at COVID restrictions across various states

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : May 31, 2021 23:10:28 IST

India added less than 2 lakh cases for the fourth straight day, reporting an addition of 1.5 lakh fresh infections. Active cases also continued to fall for the 18th day, dropping to 20 lakh.

The daily death toll stood at 3,128 that's the lowest single-day increase in the last one month. The pandemic has so far claimed 3.29 lakh lives in India.

The number of vaccine doses administered in a day fell to 10 lakh on Sunday, after staying nearly 30 lakh for three days in a row. So far, India has administered 21.3 crore vaccine doses, with a little over 4.4 crore people or 3.4 percent of the population fully vaccinated -- almost 12.5 crore people have received their first shots, of which 1.9 crore are from the 18 to 44 years age group.

Several states have extended restrictions with certain relaxations, as COVID cases see a decline. CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh gets a roundup of the COVID restrictions across India.