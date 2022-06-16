Here are measures HR leaders can take to ensure mental well-being of employees

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that the economic loss due to mental health conditions could amount to USD 1.03 trillion for the 2012 to 2030 period. COVID has accelerated the cultural shifts that are impacting the future of work. In this time of transition employees are recognizing that organizational responsibility needs to include mental health initiatives that champion growth and highlight employees well-being as central to the organization.

Due to the pandemic long overdue conversations and measures to address the challenges of mental health access and care have now slowly made their way into the mainstream.

COVID has accelerated the cultural shifts that are impacting the future of work. In this time of transition employees are recognizing that organizational responsibility needs to include mental health initiatives that champion growth and highlight employees well-being as central to the organization.

So what are some of the stresses that employees face and what are the measures that HR leaders can take? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Harsh Kapoor, Partner of Strategy Consulting at Deloitte India and Doctor Amit Malik, Founder and CEO of Inner Hour.

Watch video for more.