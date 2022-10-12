Health ministry forms panel to study WHO report on Maiden Pharma

The health ministry has formed a four member panel to look into the World Health Organisation (WHO) report on the Gambia deaths linked to Maiden Pharma's cough syrup. The panel will be headed by YK Gupta who is the vice-chairperson of National Committee on Medicines.

The health ministry has formed a four-member panel to look into the World Health Organisation (WHO) report on the Gambia deaths linked to Maiden Pharma's cough syrup.

The panel will be headed by YK Gupta who is the vice-chairperson of National Committee on Medicines.

The committee after examining and analysing adverse event reports, casual relationship and all related details shared by WHO, will advise and recommend the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for a future action.

If need be the committee can opt for an expert sub-panel to go in-depth to see what were the lapses.

The Haryana government also has decided to halt production at Maiden Pharma's Sonepat plant - it has also issued a 5-page showcause notice listing 12 violations to the company.

Watch video for more.