    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newshealthcare News

    Health ministry forms panel to study WHO report on Maiden Pharma

    videos | IST

    Health ministry forms panel to study WHO report on Maiden Pharma

    Profile image
    By Timsy Jaipuria   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The health ministry has formed a four member panel to look into the World Health Organisation (WHO) report on the Gambia deaths linked to Maiden Pharma's cough syrup. The panel will be headed by YK Gupta who is the vice-chairperson of National Committee on Medicines.

    The health ministry has formed a four-member panel to look into the World Health Organisation (WHO) report on the Gambia deaths linked to Maiden Pharma's cough syrup.
    The panel will be headed by YK Gupta who is the vice-chairperson of National Committee on Medicines.
    The committee after examining and analysing adverse event reports, casual relationship and all related details shared by WHO, will advise and recommend the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for a future action.
    If need be the committee can opt for an expert sub-panel to go in-depth to see what were the lapses.
    The Haryana government also has decided to halt production at Maiden Pharma's Sonepat plant - it has also issued a 5-page showcause notice listing 12 violations to the company.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng