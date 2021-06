VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : June 18, 2021 23:49:57 IST

Broken infrastructure, dearth of doctors, and non-availability of crucial medicines - the dire conditions at a hospital in Manbazar, located in West Bengal's Purulia district pretty much mirrors rural India's sorry state of health affairs.

Remember, Purulia is on the list of India's economically most backward districts. Archana Shukla travelled to Manbazar Hospital and found that the pandemic has stretched an already creaking healthcare infrastructure.