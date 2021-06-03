  • SENSEX
Ground Report: Vaccination officers in rural India fight COVID vaccine supply constraints

Updated : June 03, 2021 21:27:57 IST

In rural India, vaccine hesitancy is one issue, but vaccine supply is the biggest issue. Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta said last week that the state's vaccine stock was close to being depleted -- this shortage is far more pronounced in rural districts, where vaccination officers are forced to move vaccine vials to different centres that are more than 100 kilometres away to bridge the deficit.

Also Read: Ground Report: Misinformation sparks COVID vaccine hesitancy in rural India

To know more CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla spoke with West Singhbum's district nodal officer for vaccination SM Samad.

Watch video for more.
