Ground Report: Misinformation sparks COVID vaccine hesitancy in rural India

Updated : June 03, 2021 21:31:52 IST

The central government has promised to vaccinate all eligible Indians by the end of this year. This is a challenging task to say the least. Vaccine supply is one issue but bridging the digital divide and getting rural India enrolled on the CoWin platform is another. Add to that, the issue of vaccine hesitancy.

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla travelled to a tribal village in Jharkhand to understand how young women of the village are coping with the CoWin application and their vaccination plan.