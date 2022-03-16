Granules Pharma will see margin improvement in H2 of FY23, says ED Priyanka Chigurupati

Granules Pharmaceuticals will see margin improvement in the second half of FY23, Priyanka Chigurupati, executive director, told CNBC-TV18.

Granules Pharmaceuticals will see margin improvement in the second half of FY23, Priyanka Chigurupati, executive director, told CNBC-TV18. Chigurupati also said that the company expects an improvement in the capacity of paracetamol.

She also said that the company was able to pass on the costs price increase to Business-to-business B2B and business-to-consumer (B2C) customers

According to her, the growth triggers for the company in FY23 will be new launches and cost control across the board. “Not just directly on the raw material cost but everything else, but that said we are rationalizing all of our launches in terms of what could be the most margin accretive for us,” said Chigurupati.

