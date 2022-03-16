0

Granules Pharma will see margin improvement in H2 of FY23, says ED Priyanka Chigurupati

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   IST (Published)
Granules Pharmaceuticals will see margin improvement in the second half of FY23, Priyanka Chigurupati, executive director, told CNBC-TV18.

Granules Pharmaceuticals will see margin improvement in the second half of FY23, Priyanka Chigurupati, executive director, told CNBC-TV18. Chigurupati also said that the company expects an improvement in the capacity of paracetamol.
She also said that the company was able to pass on the costs price increase to Business-to-business B2B and business-to-consumer (B2C) customers
Also Read: Granules India operating at 60% capacity; passing on rising paracetamol prices to customers
According to her, the growth triggers for the company in FY23 will be new launches and cost control across the board. “Not just directly on the raw material cost but everything else, but that said we are rationalizing all of our launches in terms of what could be the most margin accretive for us,” said Chigurupati.
Also Read: Pharma department extends deadline till March-end for proposals under PLI scheme for bulk drugs
For more details, watch the accompanying video
