Govt's latest vaccine policy lacks clarity; multiple questions remain unanswered

Updated : June 08, 2021 23:02:02 IST

In his address to the nation on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Centre would revert its vaccine policy to the centralised procurement system, where the government was providing COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states.

However, numerous questions like whether vaccine allotment formula for states would take migration of persons into account, preparedness of pediatric care infra, in view of a potential third wave and how the Rs 35,000 crore allocation (for procuring vaccines) was spent remain unanswered.

CNBC-TV18's Ashmit Kumar highlights the key questions that need answers.