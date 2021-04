VIDEOS

Business

Updated : March 22, 2021 09:29 PM IST

India could soon approve a third vaccine against COVID-19. A high-ranking panel of drug regulators will meet this week to discuss the data submitted by Dr Reddy's on the efficacy of Russia's Sputnik vaccine.

Timsy Jaipuria reports that Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on February 24 had deferred its recommendations and had sought more data on efficacy and immunogenicity from Dr Reddy's.

