Govt cuts vaccine supply estimate from 216 cr to 135 cr doses between Aug and Dec

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : June 28, 2021 23:00:13 IST

The government has scaled down its earlier projection of vaccine supply of 216 crore doses between August and December to 135 crore doses.

In its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, Centre reduced its projection for Covishield supply to 50 crore doses versus the earlier projection of 75 crore doses.

Similarly, it has cut Covaxin's supply projection to 40 crore doses versus the earlier estimate of 55 crore doses.

At 40 crore doses, Covaxin would account for 29 percent of all inoculations during August-December period. However as things stand today, Covaxin accounts for just under 12 percent of all inoculations administered so far.

CNBC-TV18's Ashmit Kumar and Archana Shukla get highlights from the government's affidavit.