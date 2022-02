The government has invited fresh applications for the position of the next Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The tenure of the current DCGI, VG Somani, ends in August 2022 and government is unlikely to provide and extension.

During COVID pandemic, DCGI played key role in approval of vaccines and various drugs which helped the country's fight against COVID-19.

