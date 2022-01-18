Government issues revised guidelines for COVID treatment; discourages use of steroids

Government has issued revised guidelines for COVID treatment. The new guidelines discourage the use of steroids and limit the usage of drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

It also recommends only symptomatic management of mild cases.

The revised guidelines continue to recommend emergency use authorization (EUA) or off-label use of Remdesivir in patients with "moderate to severe" disease and those with no renal or hepatic dysfunction within 10 days of the onset of any symptom. It warned against use of the drug for patients who are not on oxygen support or in home settings.

According to the guidelines, EUA or off-label use of the Tocilizumab drug may be considered for use in the presence of severe disease, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of onset of severe disease or intensive care unit (ICU) admission. Tocilizumab may be considered for patients with significantly raised inflammatory markers, and not improving despite use of steroids with there being no active bacterial, fungal or tubercular infection, they stated.

