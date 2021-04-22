Gland Pharma begins making Remdesivir for Indian market; looks to push up production

VIDEOS

April 22, 2021

Gland Pharma has begun the production of Remdesivir for the Indian market a couple of weeks ago, according to people in the know. Currently, they are producing it for Mylan.

The production capacity is around 6,00,000-7,00,000 vials per month as of now and they are looking to probably increase the production capacity as well.

Pharma major Mylan produces the generic version of Remdesivir drug under the brand name 'Desrem' in India for treatment of coronavirus patients. The drug is approved for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed incidences of COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalised with severe presentations of the disease,