  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Healthcare

Gland Pharma begins making Remdesivir for Indian market; looks to push up production

Updated : April 22, 2021 02:54 PM IST

Gland Pharma has begun the production of Remdesivir for the Indian market a couple of weeks ago, according to people in the know. Currently, they are producing it for Mylan.

The production capacity is around 6,00,000-7,00,000 vials per month as of now and they are looking to probably increase the production capacity as well.

Pharma major Mylan produces the generic version of Remdesivir drug under the brand name 'Desrem' in India for treatment of coronavirus patients. The drug is approved for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed incidences of COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalised with severe presentations of the disease,

Watch this video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement