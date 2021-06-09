  • SENSEX
Ganesan's Hitech acquisition delayed over 4 months due to COVID-related lockdown: Metropolis Healthcare

Updated : June 09, 2021 12:55:56 IST

Ameera Shah, promoter & managing director of Metropolis Healthcare, on Wednesday, said that its acquisition of Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre got delayed due to COVID-related lockdown.

Metropolis Healthcare acquired Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre for over Rs 600 crore but the acquisition has been delayed by over 4 months due to COVID.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shah said, “The approvals have lapsed. Therefore, we have to get approvals all over again as there is a lockdown in Tamil Nadu. So, it will depend on a lot of these factors. However, in the next 30 days, we should have clarity in terms of timeline.”

On business, she said, “We are planning to start 90 greenfield labs in the next 3 years, and we are looking at expanding our home services aggressively across the country and focusing on digital becoming a significant part of our business.”

