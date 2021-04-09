Fresh COVID curbs: Ground report on how restrictions have impacted travel and tourism

VIDEOS

Updated : April 09, 2021 03:38 PM IST

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel and tourism to a screeching halt, hotels across the country had started seeing some recovery. However, a fresh wave has forced several state governments to impose new restrictions on the movement of people.

This has hit the hotel segment which was just starting to get back on its feet. They were helped up by staycations, workations, and celebrations in bio-bubbles becoming popular. The momentum which steadily went up since the festive season last year is in danger of losing steam now.

CNBC-TV18's Alisha Sachdev has this on-ground report.