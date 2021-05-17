For the first time in nearly a month, India reports less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases; here's a state-wise tally

VIDEOS

Updated : May 17, 2021 21:32:44 IST

For the first time in nearly a month, India reported less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases.

However, it's not clear if the trend is sustainable given that testing drops on weekends and the cyclone in the Arabian Sea also disrupted normalcy.

The official count of daily deaths remained above 4,000. On April 27, India had reported more than 3000 daily deaths and since then, the death toll has not dropped below this mark and has only steadily gone higher.

Archana Shukla gets a snapshot of the infections across different states and cities.