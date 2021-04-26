Fighting COVID-19: Need to lay down norms for hospitalisation, says Dr Hemant Thacker

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 26, 2021 06:32:58 IST

As India continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitals across the country are facing shortages of bed, oxygen, drugs like Remdesivir.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dr. Hemant Thacker, Cardio-Metabolic Specialist at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital said that there is a need to lay down certain norms for hospitalization.

“I think we need to lay down certain norms for hospitalization. There have to be certain criteria that we layout and which we should follow in all hospitals across the country. As long as your oxygen requirement is not there, you remain in the loop but you don’t occupy a bed,” he said.

According to Thacker, teleconsultation can help in reducing the strain on medical services.

“Keep teleconsulting them, reassure them, if they are very worried then ask them to keep a cylinder at home. In 8 out of 10 patients who call asking for beds, we manage to placate them and treat them at home. We are now giving all sorts of medicine at home including the occasional oxygen cylinder if they need it. If we rationalise this judgment and we only admit those that need oxygen, those that have an unrelenting fever, those that have extremely high sugar or drops in blood pressure or those that have complications like ongoing stroke or heart attack, then we will definitely reduce the strain on medical services,” he said.