Fight against COVID-19: How Maharashtra's Nandurbar district became oxygen sufficient

Updated : April 29, 2021 08:29:51 IST

The second wave of COVID-19 infections is ravaging large parts of the country. Maharashtra is among the worst affected and the state has nearly 7 lakh active cases. While the crisis has overwhelmed the health care system in many places, Maharashtra's Nandurbar district is an exception.

Nandurbar district has vacant beds and is even treating patients from neighbouring states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The district has 2 oxygen plants and surplus oxygen is being diverted to places in need. The district has managed to slash its COVID positivity rate and daily infections.

To discuss the situation in Nandurbar and potential lessons for the rest of the country, Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr Rajendra Bharud, District Collector of Nandurbar (Maharashtra).

Watch the video for more.
