Fertility segment back to pre-COVID levels; international patients increasing: HealthCare Global

The fertility segment is back to pre-COVID-19 levels, said BS Ajaikumar, chairman and CEO of HealthCare Global Enterprises, on Tuesday, adding that the inflow of international patients is also normalizing. He was talking to CNBC-TV18 about the business outlook for the rest of the year.

He said, “In terms of fertility, we have consolidated very well, it is back to pre-COVID levels and we are looking at opportunities, so as and when needed we will make some announcements.”

Ajaikumar said that the health firm is becoming a destination for oncology care and also have a significant presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

