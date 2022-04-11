Export opportunity for industry remains strong: Laxmi Organic

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Harshvardhan Goenka, Executive Director - Strategy and Business Development at Laxmi Organic Industries discussed the business and demand trends.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Harshvardhan Goenka, Executive Director - Strategy and Business Development at Laxmi Organic Industries discussed the business and demand trends.

Export opportunity for the industry remains fairly strong, he said.

Raw material prices have been very volatile. Acetic acid prices have gone up by 25-30 percent from its bottom, ethanol prices are relatively more stable, he said.

Also Read:

However, he doesn’t see dramatic impact of raw material prices on both the segments acetyl intermediates (AI) and speciality intermediates (SI).

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

Catch all stock market updates here