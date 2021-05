VIDEOS

Updated : May 07, 2021 11:17:25 IST

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), traveled to Britain and announced a new 240 million pound investment that sent jitters through India, particularly after he revealed that he was facing threats and overwhelming pressure to supply more vaccines than the company could produce.

CNBC-TV18's Sanjay Suri gets a ground report on the firm business reasons for SII to set up additional capacity in the UK.