Explained: Pace of COVID-19 vaccinations across the globe

Healthcare

Updated : April 09, 2021 02:45 PM IST

As the world continues its battle with COVID-19, the pace of vaccination is also picking up. Globally, there are four vaccine leaders - Israel, the US, the UK and Chile. The US is having the fastest pace of vaccination.

If the US maintains the current pace of vaccination, 80 percent of its total population should receive its first dose in two months. Europe, after an unsuccessful initial rollout, has started picking up pace. In France, 80 percent of the population is on track to get the first dose in under six months.

However, emerging markets are far behind in terms of first doses for their population. At the current pace of vaccinations, India is likely to take around 10 months to vaccinate the first dose to majority of its population. Brazil could take around eight months while Indonesia could take around 23 months.