The over the counter (OTC) market in India stands at around $4-6 billion and has grown at a 14-15 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the past 5 years. It is only poised to continue growing as COVID-19 has opened up the market for self and preventive care. Ekta Batra explains what the OTC market is and the interesting portfolios of pharma companies.