Explained: Centre's COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy for states

Healthcare

Updated : May 12, 2021 10:05:54 IST

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia says that Bharat Biotech refused to supply additional vaccines to the Delhi government, citing central government directive and limited supply.

Bharat Biotech's co-founder Suchitra Ella says it's "disheartening" to hear some states complaining about the company's intentions.

As per the central governments affidavit to the Supreme Court, the centre has determined the population of each state, in the 18 to 44 age group. Based on this population figure, monthly allocation is made to each state, on a pro-rata basis. Ashmit Kumar gets the key highlights from the affidavit.