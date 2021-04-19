Experts welcome govt's decision to vaccinate all above 18 from May 1

VIDEOS

April 19, 2021

Indian government has decided to expand its vaccination drive from May 1 to include all above the age of 18 years. So far, the vaccine programme had been limited only to those over 45 years of age and frontline & healthcare workers.

Several other important decisions were taken at a crucial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Monday. The third phase of the vaccine drive aims to encourage vaccine makers to augment their production by providing them incentives. Vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 percent of their monthly doses to Government of India and would be free to supply the remaining 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Shashank Joshi of Maharashtra's COVID Task Force said, "Looking at the pandemic situation and the rising second wave, this is a welcome step. In the second wave we are seeing the younger population being affected and since the younger population is a working class population it will also have economic consequences. So if the younger population gets vaccinated particularly at their workplaces then it will go a long way in ensuring that our economic wheels also run simultaneously as we beat the pandemic."

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon said, "This is extremely welcome news, because opening up vaccination to all ages is extremely important to address this second wave. Secondly, I also believe that opening up vaccine procurement the way it has been talked about is also very welcome news. I really think that his pandemic is a wakeup call for us to have a better sense of preparedness and a better approach to the way we are going to deal with the pandemic and I really thing that this is a very important decision that has been taken by the Prime Minister. So I think we are going to be in a much better place than we are in today."

Shaw said that removal or price cap creates a level playing field for all players.

"Price cap was a deterrent and it would have been very difficult to justify differential pricing for imported vaccines versus indigenous vaccine so this now creates a level playing field. I also believe that all indigenous vaccine makers will be very happy to supply to the government at the current pricing, but to the private market it must be opened up. There is a large enough population who are willing to pay for the vaccine and as long as people are given the choice of getting vaccinated within the government or in private hospitals, I think the choice is theirs and the vaccination pace will also be ramped up."

Dr. NK Arora National COVID Task Force said, "There are almost 60,000 immunisation centres but only 25-30 percent of the capacity is being utilised. So we hope that the priority group goes in for the vaccination because even today hospitalisation, unfortunate fatalities, it is mostly those who are above 45 years of age and not immunised and those who have comorbidities. So, the immunisation of younger population will help in reducing the overall burden of the disease in the community."