Experts weigh in on COVID-19 opportunity in Indian pharma sector for 2022

Pharmaceutical sector has made a comeback after the profit taking as worries on COVID-19 re-emerge. One of the biggest developments for pharmaceutical companies in 2021 was the second wave of COVID-19, which resulted in a huge spike in sales for many of the companies, only to ebb towards the end of the year. COVID-19 sales were majorly captured in Q1 India sales with many alluding to tapering. However, while sales from COVID-19 related drugs might have dwindled, it could remain an opportunity for 2022.