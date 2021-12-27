Experts weigh in on COVID-19 opportunity in Indian pharma sector for 2022

Mini

Pharmaceutical sector has made a comeback after the profit taking as worries on COVID-19 re-emerge. One of the biggest developments for pharmaceutical companies in 2021 was the second wave of COVID-19, which resulted in a huge spike in sales for many of the companies, only to ebb towards the end of the year. Vishal Manchanda, Pharma Analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities and Surajit Pal Pharma Analyst at BOBCAPS shared their perspectives.